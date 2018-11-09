modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Asante Kotoko To Play Medeama SC And An Unnamed Togolese Club In A Friendly

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko have lined up a friendly match against Medeama SC and an unnamed Togolese side in friendly matches as part of their preparations for their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Ghana Premier League giants have opened a ten-day camping in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Speaking to the media after their third training session in Takoradi, head coach of the club confirmed their plans for the period.

''Kotoko will play Medeama and one Togolese team who also qualified for Champions League because we wanted to engage ASEC rather but it didn't succeed as we were expected," Akunnor said.

''Medeama are also a good side and we play against them on Wednesday.''

