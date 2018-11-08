Interview: Crystal Palace’s David Boateng Reveals How He Turned Mourinho’s Scary Touchline Clash To Motivation And Weighing Ghana-England Options

He’s one of football’s great young talents in England – intelligent, eloquent, focused, hard-working, gifted. David Boateng has a sensational talent that brilliantly captures and summarizes all that there is to youth football and its progress to the top.

The 17-year-old hogged the headlines of all major British tabloids following a touchline clash with then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho though his identity was shaded due to regulations on juvenile reporting.

The Portuguese gaffer had told the 14-year-old Palace scholar who was on ball-boy duty that fateful day he could be punched. But, for the young midfielder, he has turned the seemingly unfortunate incident into something that is fueling his drive to succeed on the field.

It was scary but that motivated me to train more and aim higher. I had set myself a goal of playing in front Palace fans at the Selhurst Park which I have achieved that by playing in the U23 play-off finals against Nottingham forest and also playing now for the U23s week in week out.

He explains the incident didn’t end at the stadium but fans and the media just couldn’t resist the taste of it.

Well, we live in the heart of Chelsea fans and both my school (St Bedes) and home was full of media and fans. As a matter of fact, I had 245,000 hits in 3 hours on the YouTube that faithful day when Azpicuilata nearly chopped my head off though.

David is now a regular feature for Richard Shaw’s U23 side and plays along Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp in the Professional Development League despite being at the tender age of 17. His rise through the ranks of the club has been meteoric and his unique ambidexterity means he is fielded in various roles on the pitch including lateral defence, defensive and offensive midfield roles.

I am permanently now with the U23 ( Reserves) and I have played every game so far. The coaching staff are very good and I’m learning as a kid playing with the older players. My previous private coach always trained me to be a footballer so I am well adept for different positions although I prefer midfield.

One of the key factors that is mostly absent in African parenting is extra attention to a young footballer’s development and progress. Well, David says his family even sent him on a private training programme in Dubai to help his progress.

First of all, it’s been a hard-work day in day out. I was lucky my family checked into a special training camp in Dubai few weeks before pre-season. It was tough. I trained with a lot of international players from all over the world. I learned a lot from them. So I came back very well conditioned. This is helping to cope with the physical demands of adult football.

Though the technical brains at Palace keep shifting David around in different roles in what is deemed to be part of his progress but he knows where he enjoys playing.

Well, I am still very young and there’s a lot to learn. However, I always prefer to be a complete (box to box) midfielder. I have played in different positions and this has helped me in different ways. But caution here is players change playing positions in their career. Cristiano Ronaldo moved from being a winger to a striker. I was a striker from U9s to U14. But, I was always going to play in midfield.

David feels ready for first-team football.

Am I ready for first team football? I am always ready and I am seriously working towards that ultimate goal. It may be through a loan spell but that is what I am working for every day in training. I hope very soon but remember I am 17 now.

Giants Arsenal and AC Milan have regularly scouted the young. Though he admits he is an Arsenal fan but roots for Arsenal whenever it's against Palace.

Its flattering and I feel privileged. On a serious note, l am always ready for any challenge. My aim is to play football at the highest level ever possible. The next 6 months will be very crucial.

He outlines his legends in his game of midfield.

I’ve watched and admired the style of many midfielders but these are the ones I truly adore and want to play like. Clarence Seedorf, Carlos Valderrama, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard of Liverpool's fame.

Born and raised in England but hails from Sunyani. He has not forgotten his roots and he talks of how much he follows the Ghana national teams.

Of course, I do follow all the national teams from Black Starlets to the Black Stars. In fact, I watched the Stars in the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 with my dad and it was one of the best moments.

He has a tall list of trophies he has targeted winning before he steps out of the game.

I am qualified to represent Both Ghana and England.

I want to win all the below.

1. Professional development league southern and the national

2. The FA Youth Cup

3. Also to any of the first team successes if I get the opportunity.

4. The Champions League is the ultimate

For the national team

1. The World Cup

2. The African Cup of Nations if I play for Ghana but European Nations Cup if I play for England.

His biggest source of inspiration…

The love for the game and the support from my family. I love playing football. I love the game and training and the desire to work hard regardless of the numerous challenges. I am prepared to make sacrifices and persevere until I succeed. Also, I thank God for looking after my life.