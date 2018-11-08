In Kim Grant We Will Win With Pride And Lose With Dignity – Mark Noonan

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Accra Hearts of Oak has declared that the Phobians under newly appointed Head Coach Kim Grant will win with class, lose with dignity and above all never say die.

“In deep respect for the game at every level of our organization. Under him we will win with class, we will lose with dignity and most importantly we will never say die”, Mark Noonan stressed during the unveiling ceremony of Kim Grant earlier today.

Hearts earlier today appointed former Black Stars player Kim Grant as first the Club’s Technical Director as well first team head coach.

The former Ghanaian international has signed a three-year contract with the Phobians and will officially commence work on December 1.

The new gaffer is expected to take the club to next level whiles developing a strong base for the club.

Mark Noonan further emphasized that Kim Grant will be held accountable to deliver results that will excite the whole Phobia family.

“This is a man, make no mistake about it, who with me will be accountable for delivering results. Results that our beloved supporters and our business partners will make them happy and proud of the club”, he said.

A delighted Kim Grant after is unveiling assured that he is poised to work tirelessly to help the biggest club in Ghana to succeed.