AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Morocco Coach Herve Renard Hands Surprise Call-Up To AZ Alkmaar Youngster Oussama Idrissi

Born in the Netherlands but called for the first time with Morocco this month, AZ Alkmaar striker Osama Idrissi will honour his summons but the binational has warned: his final selection choice is not still done.

So far international Dutch hopefuls, AZ Alkmaar striker Oussama Idrissi (22), is the surprise of the list of the coach of Morocco, Herve Renard, for the matches against Cameroon (November 16) and Tunisia (20 November).

In a video published by his club, the binational, author of 8 goals in 15 games this season in all competitions, has confirmed that he will honour his invitation.

However, the young player is not yet sure to definitely opt for Morocco.

"I'm going there, I'm going to have a conversation and see how it goes, of course, I'm proud and honoured to receive an invitation, and later I could choose ... I did not make a choice for now, "insisted Idrissi in remarks translated by the site Lionsdelatlas.net. " I have not received a summons from the Dutch A team and now Morocco is coming to the door, it's my homeland, so it's very special and beautiful, I'm very happy about it."

In this context, Idrissi should not be aligned against Cameroon since it is an official playoff match at the CAN 2019. If he plays the minute during this meeting, the native of Berg-op-Zoom will no longer be eligible with the Netherlands. However, the striker can fully participate in the friendly match against Tunisia, but this does not prevent it from opting for the selection oranje then.

