Kim Grant Rallies For Support From Hearts of Oak Fans

Kim Grant has called on the supporters of Hearts of Oak to rally behind him in is bid to return the club to its glory days.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director penned a three-year deal with the Phobians after a successful negotiation.

At his unveiling in Accra on Thursday, the former Ghanaian international entreated the Rainbow family to offer him their backing to help make the club great once again.

"Thank you for welcoming me. I'm delighted to have been chosen by this great club.

"I hope to make this club great once again. It's the biggest club in Ghana with a huge fan base," he added.

"I ask all true Phobians to fully embrace and support this exciting new chapter. Together, we will rise again," he called.

Grant will commence his reign as Hearts of Oak coach on Saturday, December 1.

He played 14 times for the Black Stars and worked with several clubs across several continents including West Bromwich Albion.

He has had stints with Elmina Sharks, Sea Lions FC and the Elmina Sharks Academy.