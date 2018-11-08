U23 qualifier: Togo Lack Financial Means To Compete Against Ghana

The hopeful Sparrowhawks coached by Jean-Paul Abalo have been regrouping in LomÃ© since the beginning of this week as part of preparations for the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations Under-23.

However, the activities are paralyzed by the eternal lack of financial means deplored by the Ministry of Sports and the Togolese Football Federation (FTF).

Indeed, the Hope Sparrowhawks prepare a double confrontation with Ghana on 12 and 20 November 2018 according to the initial schedule of the instance of African football. Needless to say, the western neighbour of Togo is a formidable opponent.

However, the Togolese side is likely to be without its talented young players playing outside, Yorgan Agblemagnon (SD Ponferradina, Portugal), Yenoussi Guillaume (Bergerac Perigord FC, France), Ouro Sama Hakim (OSC Lines), Atik Traore (Montpellier, France), Donou Hubert (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia), Agoro Achraf (US Bitam, Gabon), Denkey Kevin (NÃ®mes, France) among others. For now, here are the 27 players summoned.

Goalkeepers: Soumanou Fadil (KOROKI FC), Aigba Abdoul Mubarack (AS OTR), Victorian Anassan (SARASPORT), Aglali Komi Gabin (GBOHLOE-SU)

Defenders: Djoyagbo Kodjovi (AS OTR), Toudji Messan (GOMIDO), Balgou YendoutiÃ© (ARABIA), Meming Djalilou (IFODJE), Somassou Gafar (OKITI), Akoro Bilali (AS OTR), Missefan Kwami Claude (IFODJE), Tchalonbo Abdel- Razack (ESPOIR FC)

Backgrounds: Boko Kokouvi Marco (AS OTR), Gadjabo Amevi (GOMIDO), Thomas WogodO (FSA), Ahoro Djeri (PLANET FOOT), Agbadji Komi (SNPT), Nyavedji Elom (PLANET FOOT), Messan Victor (DYTO), Ametokodo Yayra (DYTO), Klidje Thibault (GOMIDO), Adigou Biola (IFODJE), Ousmane Fofana (KOROKI)

Attackers: Gounou Moubarack (SEMASSI), Tchagandi Zourkanene (SARA SPORT), Yves Tengue (DYTO), Nane Yeboutien Richard (ASCK)

Credit: Africatopsports.com

