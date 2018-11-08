Bukom Fist of Fury Best Boxers To Get Quality Mobile Phones

Former president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and consultant to the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League, Moses Foh Amoaning has promised to reward best boxers in the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League with quality mobile phones from Hisense and Techno.

He advised the boxers and their coaches to be time conscious and report for bouts on time.

The third in the series of the Fist of Fury Fight Nights comes off on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena with some interesting fights such as George Ashie aka ‘Red Tiger’ against Korley Collison, Ben Ankrah aka ‘Congo Soldier’ facing Felix Ajom aka ‘Alvaro’ for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Ghana and West African title, Isaac Nettey versus Richmond Commey for the national featherweight title and the new kid on the block, John Laryea meeting an opponent from outside Ghana.

Weight in comes off on Thursday at the arena.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Bukom Fist og Fury Boxing League will place Metro Mass buses at some locations in Accra to pick boxing fans to the arena on Friday night.

The programme is sponsored by GNPC, ADB, TSEL and supported by all the boxing clubs.