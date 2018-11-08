OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak Unveil Kim Grant As New Coach & Director Of Football [PHOTOS]

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially unveiled Kim Grant as the club's new head coach and director of football after signing a three-year deal on Wednesday.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs director becomes the third head coach in 2018 under the leadership of Togbe Afede XIV following the departure of Henry Wellington in the first round of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

At a press conference held in Accra, the former Ghanaian international expressed his delight to be joining the Rainbow Club and that he is hoping to rekindle the side's glory days.

"Thank you for welcoming me. I'm delighted to have been chosen by this great club.'

"I hope to make this club great once again. It's the biggest club in Ghana with a huge fan base.'

Grant will kick-start his Hearts of Oak career on December 1.

He played 14 times for the Black Stars and worked with several clubs across several continents including West Bromwich Albion.

He has had stints with Elmina Sharks, Sea Lions FC and the Elmina Sharks Academy.

Photos below...