modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak Unveil Kim Grant As New Coach & Director Of Football [PHOTOS]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
OFFICIAL: Hearts of Oak Unveil Kim Grant As New Coach & Director Of Football [PHOTOS]

Accra Hearts of Oak have officially unveiled Kim Grant as the club's new head coach and director of football after signing a three-year deal on Wednesday.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs director becomes the third head coach in 2018 under the leadership of Togbe Afede XIV following the departure of Henry Wellington in the first round of the truncated 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

At a press conference held in Accra, the former Ghanaian international expressed his delight to be joining the Rainbow Club and that he is hoping to rekindle the side's glory days.

"Thank you for welcoming me. I'm delighted to have been chosen by this great club.'

"I hope to make this club great once again. It's the biggest club in Ghana with a huge fan base.'

Grant will kick-start his Hearts of Oak career on December 1.

He played 14 times for the Black Stars and worked with several clubs across several continents including West Bromwich Albion.

He has had stints with Elmina Sharks, Sea Lions FC and the Elmina Sharks Academy.

Photos below...

118201845810 g3041r5ddx 45663305 2082895801774643 5011119269740544000 n

118201845810 8cs1wjivup 45678107 2381313211896985 1113381361370005504 n

118201845820 1i841p5cbv 45688675 2381312928563680 5552526697997271040 n

118201845830 h41o266fey 45707087 2381313091896997 4990527238018433024 n

118201845838 qulxocb543 45715163 2381313295230310 2869665768709029888 n

118201845850 h40o2s6eey 45715805 2082895805107976 4201938128274980864 n

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1What you start today, will blossom tomrrow

By: Lawrence quot-img-1
body-container-line