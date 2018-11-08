Kenya Wants CAF To Postpone AWCON Or Play With Nine Teams In Ghana

Kenya FA president Nick Mwendwa has asked the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone the upcoming 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations(AWCON) or expand the competition to NINE TEAMS as they fight their exclusion at CAS.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the last-minute decision to remove them from the competition with ten days left.

Kenya has been angered by the decision to reinstated Equatorial Guinea to the upcoming tournament in Ghana after an appeal.

Two-time winners Equatorial Guinea were cleared on Wednesday to replace Kenya at the finals that begin on 17 November.

Kenya were awarded a place in the finals in October when the CAF ruled Equatorial Guinea had fielded an ineligible player in qualifying but an appeal overturned the ruling.

Mwendwa has asked CAF to postpone the start of the tournament until the Swiss-based court determines the matter or expand the competition to ensure they are included.

"We have made contact with CAF and we will make a follow up with an urgent letter to be dispatched today,' Mwendwa said.

'I have raised two issues either CAF allows the tournament to have 9 teams since we are not at fault having prepared fully for the tournament with financial implications.

"My question is if indeed Equatorial Guinea appealed why were we not informed? We would have adequately represented our-self at the appeal hearing but it seems they only heard one side.'

In the original ruling from Caf had upheld a protest from the Football Kenya Federation over the eligibility of Messomo.

The decision at the time was that: "The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."

Equatorial Guinea will be in Group B for the finals and will begin against Zambia on 18 November before facing South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.

