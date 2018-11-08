CAF CONFED. CUP: Eric Bekoe Calls For Support For Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Eric Bekoe has called on Ghanaians to offer massive support for the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will compete in the CAF interclub competition after the Ghana FA Normalization Committee granted the Ghana Premier League side the permission after it was agreed that no Ghanaian club will represent the country in Africa next season.

The MTN FA Cup holders have bolstered their squad with eleven new signings and could be adding a few more as they aim to make a huge statement in the competition.

“It’s very important to support the team. This is not the time to plot against the Kotoko,” Bekoe is quoted as saying by Kickgh.com.

“I’ve seen that there is a cohesion and teamwork. Also, there is a good rapport between the players.

“And I know with the very short time, they can do something. You can see that they’re not just going to walk over but to bring glory to the country,” he ended.