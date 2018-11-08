Mbappe Demands Private Jet From PSG

Kylian Mbappe asked PSG to provide him with a private jet for 50 hours per year during contract negotiations in the summer of 2017, a new report alleges.

According to Der Spiegel, who are working alongside whistle-blowers Football Leaks and the European Investigations Collaboration, Mbappe made a number of extra requests after agreeing a deal worth a staggering £48 million over five years.

The new report alleges that on top of a signing on fee of £4.3m and a yearly salary of around £8.7m, Mbappe wanted to immediately be made the club’s highest paid player ahead of Neymar if he was to win the Ballon d’Or.

PSG refused to accept that clause and also turned down his demand for a private jet, which he would have used to travel around the world at no extra cost.

However, despite rejecting some of Mbappe’s requests, PSG allegedly agreed to make a payment of £26,000 a month to cover the costs of the teenager’s personal staff – a caretaker, driver and bodyguard.

The report also alleges Mbappe’s mother and father, Wilfrid and Fayza, who fulfill the unofficial role of agent for their son, asked the French club about what monetary compensation he would receive if they were banned from playing in the Champions League due to Financial Fair Play rules.

Wilfrid Mbappe also wanted permission to attend PSG’s training sessions and the ability to conduct extra practice with his son at the club’s new campus.

Der Spiegel also claimed that Real Madrid were willing to match the £166m fee which PSG paid to Monaco to sign Mbappe permanently last summer.