AWCON 2018: Kenya To Appeal To CAS Over Equatorial Guinea Reinstatement

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) over the reinstatement of Equatorial Guinea to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

On Wednesday the Confederation of African Football (Caf) restored Equatorial Guinea to the finals in place of Kenya after an appeal.

In October Kenya were awarded a place in the finals when Caf ruled Equatorial Guinea had fielded an ineligible player in qualifying.

Caf's Appeal Board announced on Wednesday that: "The player Annette Jacky Messomo is eligible to play for the national team of Equatorial Guinea."

In the original ruling from Caf had upheld a protest from the Football Kenya Federation over the eligibility of Messomo.

The decision at the time was that: "The player in question was allegedly of Cameroonian nationality and had played for several European based clubs."

In response FKF released a statement saying: "It is our belief that both Caf and Cas will treat the matter with the seriousness that it deserves, this even as Harambee Starlets remain in camp in preparation for" the tournament.

The letter added that FKF stands by its assertion that Messomo is ineligible to play for Equatorial Guinea.

The news of the successful appeal came just as Kenya drew 1-1 with Ghana in a friendly on Wednesday.

As it stands two-time winners Equatorial Guinea will be in Group B for the finals that are due to begin on 17 November.

They are due to begin their campaign against Zambia on 18 November before facing South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.