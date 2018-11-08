Ex-Ghana Striker Kim Grant Is Third Hearts of Oak Coach In 2018

Kim Grant played seven times for Black Stars

Former Ghana international Kim Grant has been appointed as head coach of Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

He becomes the Phobians’ third coach this year after Frank Nuttal and Henry Wellington but sixth manager in four years.

The 46-year-old will also work as director of football for the club.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to lead this great football Club,” Kim Grant said. “My sincere thanks go out to the Club’s esteemed leaders for having the faith and confidence in me to return the Club to its position at the pinnacle of African football.”

He added: “I understand the expectations at a Club like Hearts and am ready to get to work. Under my leadership, we will bring back the ‘Never Say Die’ spirit.”

“I ask all True Phobians to fully embrace and support this exciting new chapter. Together, we will rise again.”

Grant is not new to the local terrain having worked as coach and technical director of Ebusua Dwarfs and Elmina Sharks respectively.

He is expected to start work on December 1, 2018.

The former Charlton Athletic striker was capped seven times by Ghana between 1996 and 1997.