10 minutes ago | Football News

I Am Ready To Return Hearts of Oak To The Pinnacle - Kim Grant

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Newly appointed director of football and first team head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has reiterated that he is prepared to work to return the club to where it belongs.

The Phobian club has been without a substantive coach since the exit of Frank Nuttal.

Seth Hoffmann has been in charge as the head coach of the club but have failed to live up to expectation.

“I am humbled at the opportunity to lead this great football club," he told the official club website.

“My sincere thanks go out to the Club’s esteemed leaders for having the faith and confidence in me to return the Club to its position at the pinnacle of African football.

“I understand the expectations at a Club like Hearts and am ready to get to work. Under my leadership, we will bring back the ‘Never Say Die’ spirit.

“I ask all True Phobians to fully embrace and support this exciting new chapter. Together, we will rise again," he added.

The former Charlton Atletic star will be officially unveiled by the club today on the 6th floor of the Sun City Hotel Apartment, LA Road, Accra.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

