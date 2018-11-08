Go For Sponsorship And Stop Chasing Tax Payers Money – Takyi Arhin To NC

Chief Executive Officer for Techiman Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin has implored the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee to go and look for sponsorships instead of running to government for tax payer’s money.

Takyi Arhin’s comments come following the meeting between the Normalization Committee and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture.

One major point that emanated from the meeting was the Normalization committee seeking for an amount of GH¢7.2 million to be used to sponsor the tournament they are going to organize to keep the Premier and Division one clubs active.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the outspoken CEO of Eleven Wonders stated that during the era of former GFA boss lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi, he was not going to government for money. Therefore the Normalization committee should go out and see for their own sponsorships.

He emphasized that Nyantakyi didn’t run the GFA with tax payer’s money so why should the NC run to government for the tax payer’s money.

“The Normalization Committee should go for sponsorship, not tax payer’s money. Kwasi Nyantakyi didn't run GFA with tax payer’s money”, Takyi Arhin said.

He further observed that apart from the national teams, the formal GFA administration did everything with internally generated funds.

Hence his disagreement with the Normalization Committee’s decision to beseech government for tax payer’s money.