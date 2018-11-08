Kojo Yankah Not Enthused With Normalisation Committee's Demand Of $1.5million To See Out It Mandate

Former Western Region Football Association chairman, Kojo Yankah has descended on Ghana FA Normalisation Committee for demanding $1.5 million to see out their six-month mandate.

After a meeting with the Parliamentary select committee on sports on Tuesday, the Committee told the committee they will need the said amount to finalize its plans including a new competition for local clubs in the country among others.

However, the former Executive Committee Member of the Ghana FA has taken aim at the committee over the reports and quizzes how they intend to use the money.

"How much money do they need and what are the things they want to use it on. Is this what the normalization committee has become? he quizzed.

"They are going to look for money from the government and use it on reforms on the leagues, why should these kinds of things be entertained, and how did parliament respond to them.

"There's money, there's a lot of money. Were we not playing our leagues by ourselves and handling all our businesses. Will the government be owing us over 4 million on national teams dollars if we didn't have money. I think that issue must be thrown out.

"If they can't run it, they should return our thing to us so we can handle it ourselves. Has government officials stealing money in Ghana, stopped them from doing politics.

"Even when some are jailed, and others get fired for stealing government money, has anyone said the NPP and NDC should not come back to power? he deduced.