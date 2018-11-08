C.K Akunor Heap Praises On Kotoko Fans

Charles Kwablah Akunor has applauded the supporters of Asante Kotoko for their wonderful support to the team.

The Ghana Premier League side are currently in Takoradi, where they have begun a ten-day camping ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup.

The team were warmly received by fans upon their arrival on Tuesday in the Western Region and the coach of the club describes the gesture as an amazing one for the club.

"For the supporters, they are wonderful, where ever we go, they give us good reception and we cannot do without them.' Akonnor told footballmadeinghana.com

"They are very very important to us, imagine playing a home or an away match without any supporter, it will be crazy, and so we cannot do without them, so they have to come on board and help and they have been fantastic so far," he added.

The technical team and 30 players made the trip to Takoradi as they intensify preparations ahead of their Africa campaign.

The players comprised the 26 players who were registered for Africa and four others who are under observation by the coach.