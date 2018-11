Europa League: Fenerbahce Winger Andre Ayew Confident Of Win Over Anderlecht

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew has said his side is aiming high ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League clash against Anderlecht.

The Istanbul based side will host Anderlecht to the ┼×ükrü Saraco─člu Stadium with the aim of returning to winning ways after drawing 2-2 with them in Belgium a fortnight ago.

Speaking to the press ahead of the crucial encounter, the 29-year-old says his side will do their possible best to claim maximum points in the return leg.

"We know that we are in a very difficult group. We have a bad start. We have a bad result in Zagreb. We have a great chance to pass the tour.

"We are developing with each passing day. We will be on the field with 3 points, we have a great chance to continue in the European League. It is an important lane.

"We must always keep our concentration at a high level until the last moment. All opportunities to pass before us 'said Andre Ayew.

He continued, "I have only been here for a few months. I knew before I got this league here. I have friends who play in this league. I came to Turkey's greatest team.

"I know I played in a very big team. I'm satisfied with such an opportunity. To be here I'm very happy with it. It was a hard start to the season. Self-confidence has increased in the last period.

"Everyone is going to be more confident. I'm going to be good for my teammates. We play in a very big team.'' he added.

Fenerbahce occupy second on group D standings with four points in three games, five adrift of leaders Dinamo Zagreb.