2018 AWCON Mascot 'Agrohemaa' Tours Schools In Accra Ahead Of Tournament

The official mascot for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations toured various Senior High Schools and Universities in the Accra on Wednesday.

This came as part of the publicity measures being put in place by the Local Organising Committee to create awareness for the tournament.

The 2018 AWCON trophy tour and the mascot tour began in Kumasi Sports Stadium when Asante Kotoko lost 3-0 to the Black stars in a friendly encounter last month.

Eight countries will participate in the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations which is set to commence on November 17 and ends on December 1.

