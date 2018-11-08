Kassim Adams Replaces Daniel Amartey For Ethiopia Showdown

TSG Hoffenheim defender Kassim Adams has returned to the Black Stars for the 2019 CAF Nations Cup qualifier against Ethiopia after missing out on last month's assignment.

The centre-back suffered an injury in September before the double-header against Sierra Leone which was eventually postponed due to a FIFA ban.

But he made a return to action late last month (October) and has been regular for the German Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old has played five consecutive matches in all competitions including the UEFA Champions League fixture against Shakhtar Donetsk and the DFB Cup defeat to RB Leipzig.

Adams is expected take the place of Leicester City's Daniel Amartey who is facing a four-month spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

