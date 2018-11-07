Mbappe Demanded Private Jet Trips Before Signing For PSG

THE astonishing demands made by Kylian Mbappe before he joined Paris Saint-Germain have been revealed - including topping Neymar's wages if he is crowned winner of the Ballon d'Or.

The teenage wonderkid left Monaco for the mega-rich French champions on-loan last season but signed a permanent deal for £162million in the summer.

And in order to sign on the dotted line for PSG the 19-year-old wanted a £48million net profit over his lucrative five-year contract.

According to Football Leaks, the ex-Monaco man also asked for private jet flights so he can travel across the globe without attracting worldwide attention from fans.

But PSG rejected the demand and instead agreed a £27,000-a-month salary to pay his personal staff, a caretaker, a driver and bodyguard.

The report also claims he wanted to become the club's highest paid player if is crowned the world's best footballer.

That would mean he'd pocket more than Neymar, who earns a staggering £600,000-a-week.

But again PSG rejected this notion.

Despite his age Mbappe is already fourth favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

Although unlikely to claim football's highest individual accolade in 2018, his staggering potential means it is almost inevitable that he will pick up his fair share in the future.

But while the superstar has the world at his feet, Barcelona legend Xavi believes he still lacks "football maturity".

The veteran midfielder told Catalunya Radio: "He's a very superior player physically.

"It's impressive that at his age he has those differences, but he could also get stuck, it's very difficult to predict.

"He still has no football maturity but, he could be one of the good ones. He is so strong, but that does not always work in elite football, he has to learn to think.

"Neymar is the player that I have seen, if he manages to acquire that maturity, that might be more like Messi."