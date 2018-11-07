We Don’t Play Kotoko, We Worship Kotoko – Eric Bekoe

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko goal getter Eric Bekoe has added his voice to the notion that the Kumasi based club is a religion where player are expected to worship and give their all when they get the opportunity.

“I always advice people coming to Kotoko that we don't play Kotoko but we worship Kotoko”, Bekoe said in an interview with Kumasi based Ash FM.

The issue of Kotoko being a religion first came into the public domain when the Traditional ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom, as well as life patron of the Kotoko Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, made the pronouncements some time ago.

Some players and followers of the club have since then been referring to the club as a religion. The latest to add to it is former danger man Eric Bekoe.

He opines that he has always seen the club as a religion.

The former Liberty Professionals striker indicated that he always advices people see Kotoko as a religion if they get the opportunity to play for them.

He further shared that one needs to be devoted and focused whiles playing for Kotoko because there are benefits that come with playing for the Porcupine Warriors.

“I saw Kotoko as a Religion and not just a football club when I was joining from Liberty Professionals. Being a Kotoko player, you have to be devoted and have in mind that you will benefit after Playing”.

Eric Bekoe played for Liberty Professionals, Heart of Lions and Kumasi Asante Kotoko before traveling out of the country. Upon his return in 2012, he played for Berekum Chelsea before switching to Sekondi Hassacas.