Chelsea Duo Hudson-Odoi, Ampadu On Aston Villa Radar

According to a report from Birmingham Live, Aston Villa and Derby County are both interested in signing Ethan Ampadu on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window, while the Villans are also keen on fellow Blues youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Dean Smith is gearing up for his first transfer window at Villa Park and it would probably not be a huge surprise if the Villa boss does not have a huge amount of money to spend given how quiet a summer the club endured until the final weeks before the deadline.

Unsurprisingly, it appears that Smith is looking towards the loan market, with Birmingham Live reporting that Villa are considering another loan bid for Ampadu - who they attempted to sign in the summer.

The report adds that Derby are also interested. That means that Rams boss Frank Lampard could be battling it out with former Chelsea teammate and current Villa assistant John Terry for the Blues youngster who can play in defence or midfield.

Another player that Villa reportedly have their eye on is Hudson-Odoi. However, Birmingham Live suggests that the youngster is lower down the Villans' list of transfer priorities with the club already well-stocked when it comes to wide options.

Ampadu would arguably be an excellent signing for either side - who meet in the Championship this weekend. Villa making their way back towards the play-off places but certainly need to strengthen further.

Meanwhile, Lampard may perhaps feel that bringing Ampadu to Pride Park may be one of the final pieces of the jigsaw as Derby continue to impress and push themselves right into the promotion picture.