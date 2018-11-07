Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah Sweats Over Wakaso Shoulder Injury

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso could miss Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier clash against the Walias of Ethiopia through injury.

Wakaso sustained a shoulder injury after a collision with Ximo Navarro during Alves' win over Villarreal in La Liga.

Although the Ghanaian international was able to last the entire duration without problems, he underwent medical tests immediately after the game.

The medical report shows a "grade I-II sprain in the acromioclavicular joint of his left shoulder."

Although coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name Wakaso in his squad for the upcoming encounter, the in-form midfielder is facing a race against time to be fully fit to face the Walias on 18 November.

The Black Stars occupy the third spot on the Group F standings with three points, four adrift of leaders Kenya and one behind Ethiopia but with two outstanding games.

