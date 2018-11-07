Black Queens Draw 1-1 With Kenya In friendly

Ghana’s Black Queens drew 1-1 with Kenya in a pre-2018 AWCON friendly played in Nairobi on Tuesday.

It was the second international friendly match the Queens were playing after they lost 3-2 to Zambia on Saturday.

In that game, Ghana took a two-goal lead but against the Harambee Starlets of Kenya, the home side opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Mercy Achieng and it stayed so until the end of the first half.

(Image credit: Kenya Football Federation)

32 minutes into the second half, Ghana’s Linda Eshun found the net for Ghana to leave the score at 1-1 at full time.

The Queens will face South Africa in Accra on November 11 in their final pre-tournament friendly.

The 2018 Total African Women’s Championships will run from November 17 to December 1.

How the team two teams lined up for the friendly:

Kenya starting lineup:

1. Annette Kundu (GK), 12. Lilian Adera, 5. Dorcas Sikobe, 19. Elizabeth Ambogo, 15. Wendy Achieng (C), 17. Corazone Aquino, 6. Christine Nafula, 16. Mercy Achieng, 2. Mwanahalima Adam, 4. Mary Kinuthia, 11. Terry Engesha

Substitutes:

18. Poline Atieno (GK), 26. Monicah Karambu (GK), 8. Vivian Nasaka, 14. Elizabeth Wambui, 7. Cheris Avilia, 10. Sheryl Angachi, 20. Ruth Ingosi, 9. Neddy Atieno, 13. Phoebe Owiti, 3. Maureen Khakasa

Ghana starting lineup:

21. Patricia Mantey (GK), 2. Gladys Amfoboa, 3. Linda Eshun, 4. Janet Egyir, 19. Phelicity Ashalio, 8. Juliet Acheampong, 7. Sherifatu Suleman, 14. Priscilla Olgere, 10. Elizabeth Addo, 15. Samira Suleman, 17. Portia Boaleye

Substitutes:

1. Fafali Dumehisi (GK), 16. Nana Asantewaa, 22. Linda Addae, 18. Rita Oleyere, Veronica Darkwa, 6. Grace Asamilewaa, 20. Lily Lawrence, 11. Alice Kusi, 9. Jane Ayreyam, 13. Leticia Zikpi.