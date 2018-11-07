Richard Boateng Delivers Signed Jersey To Winners Of NGO Asturies Africa

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng and Senegalese forward Ibrahim Balde presented signed Real Oviedo jerseys to winners of the NGO Asturies Africa.

Both African players have been involved with the Asturian NGO since their arrival at Oviedo.

The lastest initiative was the sale of t-shirts of the organization, which began with the collaboration of the Aparo in the San Mateo beach bar, under the motto 1Camiseta40almuerzos, destined for the Nursey School that the NGO has in the locality of N'Dungu Kebbeh , in Gambia.

The T-shirt sale initiative ensures the feeding of 140 children who attend school and teachers for six weeks.

Asturies for Africa, which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, organized this sale of T-shirts to raise funds because the works of the Losa prevent the street markets that are usually made to cover their projects.

These new avenues of financing make it possible to cover all the expenses of the school attended by 140 children, who receive some education, food, uniforms and school supplies without paying tuition since everything is financed by the NGO.

