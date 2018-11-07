Hearts of Oak To Announce Director Of Football And Head Coach

Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak have confirmed that they will be unveiling their new head coach and director of football at a ceremony to be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Sun City Hotel in Accra.

The Phobians has been without a substantive coach since the exit of Frank Elliot Nuttall last year.

Henry Wellington has been in charge of the club before the Ghana Premier League came to an end abruptly following the premiering of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas 'Number 12' video.

The club released a statement on their official platforms to make that announcement.