'I Suspect Anas Used Juju On My Husband' - Nyantakyi's Wife

Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, the wife of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi, has insisted that she suspects her husband was manipulated spiritually to act the way he did in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's “Number 12” exposé.

According to her, it is unlike for the former CAF 1st vice president to speak loosely like he did in the documentary that has brought Ghana football to a halt.

Speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme on Wednesday evening, she said she suspects that “juju” was used on her husband to commit himself in that manner but has not been able to gather the courage to watch the full exposé on her husband and the things he is alleged to have done.

“They brought $40,000 first; and then, later on, they brought $60,000 dollars. I have not gathered the courage to watch the full video, because the small that I watched, I knew that the way he is talking; that is not my husband; something might have gone wrong,” Christine-Marie said.

She explained that she doesn’t know what exactly was done to her husband, adding that he is normally a difficult man to convince.

“I don’t know what they did to him. My husband is a very skeptical person; I don’t know what they did to him to follow them like that. You don’t just get him to follow you like that,” she added.

Nyantakyi has been in the news in the last few weeks after he was banned and also fined for breaching three of FIFA’s Code of Ethics.

Last week, the world’s football governing body released a statement announcing that the Wa All Stars owner has been banned from all football-related activities for life with a fined an amount of CHF 500,000 (GH₡2.4million) by FIFA.

Christine-Marie admits that her husband made genuine mistakes, but rejects claims that her husband’s ban was as a result of criminal findings.