Hearts of Oak Needs Proper Structures Not Rebranding Of Logo - Polo

Mohammed Polo has expressed his displeasure to the management of Hearts of Oak for unveiling a new logo instead of concentrating on developing structures.

As part of the club's 107-anniversary celebration, a new club badge was unveiled on Tuesday morning.

But according to the club legend, the club needs to build long-lasting structures as well as make the team attractive to a global audience.

"What Hearts of Oak need at this moment is not about changing logos but to concentrate on building the structures that will sustain the team in the long term," he told Metro FM.

"Hearts of Oak need to put proper structures in place and stop talking about theories."

"In times past players were willing to join Hearts of Oak because of the love they had for the team but now they need something extra to join the team.

"Hearts management should see football as business and put the proper structures in place."

"Hearts should stop living in the past and move with the modern trends of management like clubs such as Dreams FC and Inter Allies are doing."