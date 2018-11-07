Ghana To Benefit From Massive FIFA Cash Boost Of $2 Million From Next Year

Ghana's Football Association will benefit from a massive increment in funds allotted to African federations after FIFA increased the allocations to $ 2 million.

FIFA's Council approved the amount for the member associations most of whom are now dependent on handouts from world football's governing body to keep going because of the absence of sponsorship and decreasing state support.

The figure represents a significant increase annually on the previous sum and comes as FIFA president Gianni Infantino seeks re-election next year.

GFA and all the other FIFA members will now be given US$2-million every year in funds which amount to GHC 9,584,400 at today's exchange rate.

A FIFA statement said: "Accountability for funds allocated will be further strengthened with even stricter auditing and reporting measures.

"For example, each member association or confederation will have to engage the services of a statutory auditor and will be subject to a central audit review undertaken by an independentâ€š high-profile international auditing company.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com