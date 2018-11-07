My Kids Are Not Having It Easy – Mrs. Nyantakyi

Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, wife of the embattled Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi has disclosed that her kids are not having it easy with the scandal that has rocked his husband and left him with a lifetime ban from all football related activities.

An Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece dubbed “Number 12” exposed the rot in Ghana football.

The big catch in that video was former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi. He was caught on tape taking $65,000 alleged to be bribe money.

He has since then lost all his positions in the football circle. FIFA after doing an investigations into the matter just recently handed Nyantakyi a life ban and imposed a fine of CHF 500,000 on him.

Nyantakyi has been subject to ridicule and severe backlash following his downfall and it appears his kids have not been left out.

In an interview on Metro TV on Wednesday, wife of Nyantakyi Christine-Marie Nyantakyi has revealed his kids are given a tough time when they go to school.

According to her, there was a time when her daughter went to school and she was asked whether she is aware her daddy is going to jail or not.

She observes that her daughter got sad and cried her heart out. She had to hug her and tell her her daddy is not going to jail.

“And even just last week Thursday she says during break time somebody pushed her and she asked why are you pushing me, and they said do you know your father is in trouble? So they have gone through a lot”, Christine-Marie Nyantakyi cited another similar incident.

She further pleaded with Ghanaians to do away with the insults and the name calling on his husband.