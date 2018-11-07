modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21 minutes ago | Football News

Dreams FC Confirm Golds Gym Partnership Deal

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Dreams FC Confirm Golds Gym Partnership Deal

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC have confirmed a partnership deal with East-Legon based Golds Gym Ghana.

This deal will grant players access to professional training schemes under internationally recommended fitness experts.

The one-year agreement was signed by officials of both parties in a brief event held at Golds Gym's 5-star facility in the heart of the capital, East Legon, Accra.

President Mohammed Jiji Alifoe and Vice President Prince Abdul Hamid signed the agreement on behalf of Dreams Football Club.

General Manager of Golds Gym Ghana Sigismond Segbefia said: ''Dreams FC is well known and the brand is quite strong although young.

''We are excited to be a partner shd our world class services would be of immense benefit to them.''

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Has God afflicted Africans in such an evil, poverty, failure, injustice, persecution, shame, pain, cruelty and wickedness

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line