We Paid $100,000 To Stop Airing Of Number 12 - Christine-Marie Nyantakyi

Wife of Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi, Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi has revealed that they paid $100,000 in a desperate attempt to stop the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 video.

It can be recalled that following the airing of the Number 12 video, there were reports that Anas and his Tiger Eye team had asked Nyantakyi to pay $150,000 for them to bury the video.

Anas and his team, however, denied being involved in an act of that sought.

Speaking on Good evening Ghana on Metro TV, Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi confirmed that it is true they were contacted to pay the huge sum of money to stop the airing of the damning video.

She confirmed they managed to raise $100,000 but they people who were asking for the money came back to tell them to pay the remaining $50,000.

“We became so desperate when we realized that all that were presented to us were false. We tried to make some interventions and they proposed that he pay some money.

"The proposed $150,000 but my husband couldn’t afford $150,000. So he gave out $100,000 and then they came back to him and said the person says we need to add $50,000 and he said well I don’t have so that’s all that I have," Christine-Marie Nyantakyi shared.

She further stated that after the Number 12 video was aired they received back the $100,000 they paid.

“It was later returned when they showed the video. They brought $40,000 first and then, later on, they brought $60,000”.

According to Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, Contrary to what people think about Nyantakyi that he has money, the fact of the matter is he doesn’t have money.

She is ready to take care of him even though she does not have money. She is hopeful God will take care of them and they will not go around begging.