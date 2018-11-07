No Show For Rahman And Boakye-Yiadom As Partey. Asampah Impresses

There were several Ghanaians involved in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

In Germany, Baba Rahman's Schalke 04 defeated Galatasaray 2:0 with Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth getting the goals for the side.

The Ghanaian defender was not included in the team sheet.

In Serbia, Red Star Belgrade stunned Liverpool by 2:0 with Milan Pavkov getting the brace for his side to make the group open.

However, Richmond Boakye Yiadom was not named in the teamsheet.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid fought hard to beat Borussia Dortmund 2:0 after losing 4:0 in Germany.

Saul Niguez broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute before Thomas Partey assisted Antonie Griezmann to score in the 80th minute.

The Ghanaian enjoyed the full throttle of the game.

In Italy, Inter Milan were held at home by Barcelona.

Malcom came from the bench to broke the deadlock for the Spanish side in the 83rd minute.

However, the 2010 European champion fought back with Argentine forward Mauro Icardi snatching a point in the 83rd minutes.

Kwadwo Asamoah enjoyed the full minute of the game at the San Siro.