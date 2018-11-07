Ashgold CEO Reveals Decision To Part Ways With Coach John Christiansen

The Chief Executive Officer of Obuasi Ashgold, Fredrick Acheampong has revealed reasons why his outfit parted ways with Danish coach John Christiansen.

The Danish trainer who replaced CK Akunnor as the head coach of the club was asked to leave his post at the club on Tuesday morning.

However, according to Mr Acheampong, the club decided to suspend the manager's contract since the domestic league has been halted.

But the coach chose to leave because he felt there are other lucrative offers waiting for him elsewhere.

"The coach left because there is no football in Ghana and what we does always is training and playing friendlies.' Acheampong said in an interview.

"We wanted to suspend the contract till football resume in the country but the coach opted to go because he believes he can get offer else so we as management agreed to his proposal

"But the coach will be performing different functions for Ashantigold in Denmark by speaking to clubs for transfer of our players

"We allow him to go because we always pay him salaries while is no football and I believe our assistant coaches and the rest of the technical team can handle training sessions and friendly matches

"We will reopen negotiation with the coach if he would to return to Ashantigold when football resume in the country' he added.