Kwesi Appiah On Target As AFC Wimbledon Dispatch Stevenage In Checkatrade Trophy
Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah registered his name on the score sheet for AFC Wimbledon in their 4-0 win over Stevenage in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.
AFC Wimbledon, who had gone seven games in the English League One without picking a point, were hoping to change their fortunes when they welcome Stevenage to the Kingsmeadow Park.
Neal Ardley's side wasted no time in getting their noses in-front as Kwesi Appiah capitalized on a defensive mishap to blast home his first goal in two months with just 20 seconds on the clock.
Anthony Woodsworth doubled the Dons lead just before the hour mark with a close-range finish before second-half goals from Tyler Garrat and Alfie Egan sealed the win.
Appiah was replaced on the 75th-minute mark by Joe Pigott.
