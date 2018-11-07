LEAKED: Black Stars Squad For Ethiopia Clash Revealed, Ayews Return - Dwamena, Yiadom Axed

The head coach of Ghana's Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah's a 20-man squad to face Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this month has been leaked, confirming that Andre and Jordan Ayew have been recalled to the squad.

Two top defenders Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku who were in the previous squad for the botched match against Sierra Leone were excluded from the team because of injuries.

In-form Switzerland-based midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was in the squad while the rumoured inclusion of midfielder Solomon Asante showed to be a ruse.

According to the leaked squad, fit-again Kassim Nuhu returns to the team having played some matches to prove his fitness.

The list also shows that strikers Raphael Dwamena and Richmond Boakye Yiadom have been left out of the team.

Skipper of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan who was included in the Ghana side for the double-header qualifiers in Kumasi and Freetown last month was included in the squad.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is seeking to revive his hopes of making it to next year's AFCON finals.

The Black Stars team will begin camping in Nairobi next week as they prepare to travel to Addis Ababa for the group match.

Ghana faces Ethiopia on November 18, 2018, at the Addis Ababa Sports Stadium.

The 2019 AFCON, with its new 24-team format, will be held from June 15 to July 13 in Cameroon.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) and Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA) Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal), Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France) Kassim Nuhu ( Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Majeed Ashimeru, (St Gallen Switzerland), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy) Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

Forward: Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)

