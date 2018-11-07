Icardi Snatches Draw For Inter But Barca Through To Knockout Stage

Barcelona qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League on Tuesday after a compelling 1-1 draw away to Inter Milan as a late leveller from Mauro Icardi disrupted the Catalans' perfect record in this season's competition.

Former Barca youth player Icardi swivelled to smash the ball into the net in the 87th minute not long after Brazilian Malcom appeared to have snatched a late winner for Barca by scoring his first goal for the club moments after coming off the bench.

Barca were still without talismanic figure Lionel Messi through injury but were the better side for most of a game that was high on intensity but lacking in quality until an electrifying final 10 minutes at a rocking San Siro.

Barca top Group B with 10 points after four games, Inter are second with seven while Tottenham Hotspur are third on four and PSV Eindhoven are bottom and out of the competition with one.