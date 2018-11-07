Kane Double Against PSV Revives Tottenham's Hopes

Harry Kane inspired a dramatic late comeback by Tottenham to keep their Champions League hopes alive with victory over PSV Eindhoven at Wembley.

Spurs were on the way out with 12 minutes left as they trailed to Luuk de Jong's towering header, powered past goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, in for suspended Hugo Lloris, after 61 seconds.

Tottenham were then frustrated by a superb display from PSV keeper Jeroen Zoet, who kept them at bay with a mixture of brilliance and good fortune, utilising all parts of his body to make a succession of crucial saves.

And then, with time running out and Spurs on the brink of elimination at the group stage, Kane, as so often before, came to their rescue, leaving their fate in their own hands but with tough tasks to come in their final two games at home to Inter Milan and away to Barcelona.

Kane brought the disgruntled home fans alive with a low shot that finally broke the defiant resistance of Zoet - then fashioned a victory that looked unlikely for such a long time when his close-range header was deflected past Zoet by substitute Trent Sainsbury with one minute left.