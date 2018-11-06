Henry's Monaco Start Goes From Bad To Worse As Brugge Win 4-0

Thierry Henry's Monaco are on the brink of Champions League elimination after they were thrashed by Club Brugge.

The Ligue 1 side have one point from four matches and will be out if Atletico Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund.

Henry, 41, is winless in five games in charge, with this a third defeat.

A Hans Vanaken double and a Wesley Moraes strike put Club Brugge 3-0 up at the break, before Ruud Vormer completed the victory late in the second half.

This was Monaco's heaviest defeat in Champions League history and extends their run this season to 15 games without a victory in all competitions.