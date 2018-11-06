Liverpool's Hopes Hang In Balance After Shock Defeat To Red Star

Liverpool suffered a shock in Serbia as two goals from Milan Pavkov gave Red Star Belgrade victory in their Champions League group-stage encounter.

Forward Pavkov headed his side into the lead after 21 minutes and fired a powerful effort into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 shortly afterwards.

The hosts dominated the first half and came close through Vujadin Savic and El Fardou Ben Nabouhane before Pavkov's opening goal.

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge squandered a great chance from six yards out in the 17th minute.

The Reds had more than 80% of the possession and hit the woodwork twice in the second half but could not score as Red Star recorded their 10th clean sheet in their last 15 home games in Europe.