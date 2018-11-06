2019 AFCON: Kwesi Appiah Eager To Book Ticket 'As Soon As Possible'

Head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah is eyeing to wrap up qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when his side takes Ethiopia on November 18 this month in Adisa Ababa.

Ghana are third in Group F with two more matches to end the series with their doubleheader against Sierra Leone last month was cancelled at the last hour after Fifa indefinitely banned the Leone Stars' football association on ground of "governmental interference".

Three points will all but confirm the four-time African champions as one of the two qualifying teams from the group, ahead of the final round of games in March next year.

"We have kept on monitoring our players and I believe that now, the concentration [is] on how best we can qualify as soon as possible," Appiah told Daily Graphic.

"We have got two games ahead of us. We just need to get a win in Ethiopia and then we all can relax.

“We have had no problems as of now because the monitoring [exercise] has been going on well.

"No injuries as of now, so hopefully by the end of this week, we should look at their games [abroad] and then bring out the final team for the Ethiopia game."

Ghana are looking to get back to winning ways following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Kenya in September.