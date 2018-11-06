The Ayew Family Want Andre And Jordan To Win Trophy For Ghana - Solar Ayew Reveals

The family of the Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew has revealed that they want the pair to win something precious for the country.

The pair has been impressive for the national team for the various clubs in the ongoing season and will be hoping to break the country's 36 trophy-less jinx in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

With Kwesi Appiah yet to release his squad for the return encounter against Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifiers this month, reports say the pair have made a return to the national team after one-year of absence.

However, Solar Ayew has welcomed the news but has revealed that the family is not satisfied despite Andre Ayew leading the Black Satellites to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt claiming they want the pair to win a trophy for Ghana.

"The boys coming back in to the Black Stars is a welcoming news for the family and our supporters but that's not important to us at the moment but achieving for the country is the aim now," Solar Ayew told Oyerepa FM.

"We want the boys to win a trophy for the nation. Andre did it at the U-20 level but it's not enough.

"The family always want the name of the country on a high note.

"Our concern now as a family is to help the players play well for the nation to win a trophy for the country.

"That's what we are looking at," he added.