Al Ahly Appeal Over Defender Walid Azaro's Fine For Ripping His Own Shirt

Al Ahly has written to the Egypt FA to appeal to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) over a fine imposed on the club.

The US$20,000 fine came in conjunction with a two-match ban for Moroccan striker Walid Azaro.

Caf did not elaborate on why the ban was imposed stating simply it was breaching its disciplinary code during the first leg of the African Champions League on 2 November

However, Azaro was caught on camera ripping his own shirt during Ahly's 3-1 win over Tunisia's Esperance last Friday.

The ban means he will miss the second leg of the final on Friday.

The club's coach Patrice Carteron has been "invited to appear before the disciplinary board for a hearing regarding allegations of unsporting behaviour".

Again the exact reason for Carteron's invitation is not given but the Frenchman is stood close to Azaro at the moment the player is seen ripping his own shirt.

The shirt-ripping incident was not the only controversy to involve Azaro during the first leg.

Esperance players were unhappy with the two penalties awarded against them for fouls on Azaro despite the use of video assistant referee technology to confirm both incidents.

Ahly have also been fined US$20,000 for the same incident.