'Ayews Add Quality To Black Stars' - Solar Ayew

Solar Ayew, uncle of Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew has reiterated that the pair will add quality to Kwesi Appiah's team ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against Ethiopia.

With the head coach yet to name his squad, reports have gone viral that the Ayew brother has made a return to the Black Stars after one year of absence.

The pair has not been in the national colours since last year September after they pulled out of the return encounter against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification in Brazzaville.

But Solar Ayew has called on Ghanaians to expect something extraordinary for the pair ahead of the qualifiers.

"It was a welcomed news for their family and we are hoping their return into the team will bring something good to the team and the Country as a whole"

"I had to go round the Northern Sector to erase the political thoughts of the Chiefs concerning the Ayew brothers omission from the Black Stars"

"The Chiefs in the Northern region were surprised to see the Ayew brothers doing well in the various clubs in Europe but not getting a call up in the Black Stars"

"Ghanaians should expect something great from the Ayew brothers because they have the Country at heart"