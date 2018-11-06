Afcon 2019 Qualifier: Emannuel Adebayor Named In Togo Squad For Algeria Clash

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has earned a surprise recall for Togo after rejecting last month’s call-up for their 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

Adebayor did not play against The Gambia in Lome because of the poor state of the artificial playing surface and did not travel for the return match either.

LeRoy said he fully understood Adebayor’s decision, but it remains unclear whether the veteran forward will face Algeria on the same artificial pitch on home soil.

The Frenchman also handed recalls to Africa-based Ouro-Akoriko Sadate and Wilson Akakpo, with both replacing the suspended duo of Djene Dakonam and Ouro-Sama Hakim for the crucial game on 18 November.

The Sparrow Hawks need a victory at home to upstage Group D leaders Algeria in their penultimate match of 2019 Nations Cup qualifying.

Without Adebayor, Togo earned a 1-1 draw in Lome before winning the return fixture 1-0 in The Gambia last month.

The results left Togo third in the group with five points from four matches – just two behind the leaders Algeria and Benin.

Togo squad:

Goalkeepers:

Sabirou Bassa Djeri (Coton Sport, Cameroon), Malcolm Barcola (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Fadil Soumanou (Koroki)

Defenders:

Wilson Akakpo (Al Ittihad, Egypt), Bilali Akoro (AS OTR), Simon Gbegnon (AS Beziers, France), Maklibé Kouloum (Dyto Lome), Tevi Steve Lawson (Livingstone, Scotland), James Olufade (Union Douala, Cameroon), Ouro-Akoriko Sadate (Amazulu FC, South Africa)

Midfielders:

Lalawele Atakora (FK Qabala, Azerbaijan), Koffi Franco Atchou (Fremad Amager, Denmark), Floyd Ayite (Fulham, England), Ihlas Bebou (Hannover 96, Germany), Razak Boukari (Chateauroux, France), Matthieu Dossevi (Toulouse, France), Gilles Sunu (Erzurumspor, Turkey)

Forwards:

Emmanuel Adebayor (İstanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Kevin Denkey (Nimes, France), Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Renaissance Berkane, Morocco), Peniel Mlapa (VVV Venlo, Netherlands), Bodzroma Jean (Koroki), Kossi Koudagba (ASC Kara)