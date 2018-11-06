Michael Essien To Compete In Wembley Cup 2018 Legends

Former Chelsea star Michael Essien is among football legends expected to compete with YouTube icons for the EE Wembley Cup

This year's hotly anticipated event sees 1998 World Cup winners PirÃ¨s and Trezeguet Brazilian double World Cup winner, Cafu and Chelsea legend Essien go head to head to claim the top prize.

The heroes will be picked to join one of the four teams as part of the new American Football inspired Draft stage before they head to Wembley Stadium for the live final on Sunday, November 25.

The Draft stage is just one of the ways EE is ripping up the rulebook for this year's EE Wembley Cup.

Other new rules introduced include a fast and furious 30-minute game format, Man Down Time and Sin Bins turning the traditional footballing tournament on its head.

EE conducted research with football fans across the UK to identify the best and worst football innovations from the past 30 years, showing how technology has transformed the beautiful game.

Three-quarters of fans say new technology has improved the game, with goal-line technology being the best.

Designed for the devoted YouTube generation, the unique EE Wembley Cup tournament features Spencer Owen from Hashtag United, F2 Freestylers, Calfreezy from Rebel FC, WillNE and Stephen Tries from XO - and is set to be the best yet.