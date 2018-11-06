Asante Kotoko Line-Up Friendly Match Against Ivorian Giants ASEC Mimosa

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko are planning to host on Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosa in a friendly.

According to reports, the Porcupine Warriors will host their counterparts from Ivorian on November 13 at the Essipong Stadium.

ASEC Mimosa will also be using the game as a build-up for their subsequent league matches in the Ivorian top-flight.

The former Ivorian League Champions are having a torrid campaign as they lie 10th on the log.

The MTN FA Cup champions will be moving camp to Sekondi-Takoradi as part of their preparation for next year’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Reds expressed their readiness to participate in Africa after the normalization committee had initially declared their intention to withdraw Ghanaian Clubs from next year’s inter-club competitions.

Kotoko meanwhile have made eleven signings to strengthen their team for Africa.