Asante Kotoko Set To Confirm Daniel Nii Adjei Purchase

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to announce the signing of midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei in the coming days.

The experienced defender has been training with the Kumasi based club but yet to officially seal a deal with the club.

The 30-year-old made a return to Kotoko after terminating his contract with Moroccan side Wydad AC having joined from Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

Nii Adjei joined TP Mazembe from Asante Kotoko where he had a successful career winning the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup with the Club.

The Porcupine Warriors could not name Nii Adjei in their 26-man squad submitted to CAF for next year’s Confederation Cup campaign but will have the opportunity to name the player in their team for Africa after CAF extended the deadline for the submission of registered players.

Former Karela United due Maxwell Baakoh and Abdul Ganiu, Guinean Naby Keita, Kwame Bonso, Abass Mohammed and Martin Antwi formerly of Inter Allies as well as former WAFA midfielder Umar Bashiru have all been signed by the Ghanaian giants.