Real Madrid Install TV Screens In Bernabeu Urinals For Fans

Ever get frustrated when you come back from the urinals at a game only to find out that large cheer you heard was your side scoring less than a minute into the second half?

Not only have you missed the moment, but then you find out from the person in the next seat it will go down as one of the goals of the season – and you missed it because of your weak bladder.

Well, those days could be coming to an end, at least at Real Madrid, as they have now installed TV screens on their urinals with the plan to show the action as it happens.

A small video clip has been released showing the screens in working order on the urinals at the Bernabeu.

They are not pioneers in this regard as fellow La Liga side Legunes have installed as similar system at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

It’s an unlikely first step for the club who are in the process of redesigning the Bernabeu in a £500m makeover which includes two new towers and a 360-degree screen.